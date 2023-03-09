Save big on quality baby and kids clothes at annual Vineville Baptist Church consignment sale

The sale offers nearly 15,000 items provided by 140 consignors.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you plan on shopping for baby or kid clothes this weekend, one Macon church has a way to help you save money.

Vineville Baptist Church is hosting its annual spring consignment sale. The sale offers nearly 15,000 items provided by 140 consignors. Some of the items you can expect to find are shoes, books, toys, sporting equipment and baby accessories.

“It’s a huge ministry to our community because it allows people to come in and buy quality clothing at just a fraction of the cost,” Vineville Baptist consignment committee member Jennifer Kelly said.

This is the first year the church will offer clothing in adult sizes for older children and teens. 30% of the proceeds will go toward funding Vineville Baptist’s youth ministry program.

Sale hours are as follows:

Thursday, March 9 – 7 to 10 p.m.

Friday, March 10 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m

Saturday, March 11 – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The church is located at 2591 Vineville Avenue. For more information, visit the Vineville Baptist Consignment website.