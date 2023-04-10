Shooting on Bloomfield Road leaves teen dead

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A shooting on Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon left a 15-year-old dead.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 5900 block of Bloomfield Road in reference to a person being shot– when deputies arrived, they found 15-year-old Ozias Gore, of Macon, unresponsive. The BCSO says it’s reported that a vehicle drove by the home on Bloomfield Road and multiple shots were fired.

Gore was taken to Navicent Health where he was pronounced dead by staff.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.