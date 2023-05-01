Shooting on Bashon Court leaves teen injured

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that was reported to have taken place in the 6000 Block of Bashon Court on Saturday morning at 7:28am.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene and made contact with a 16-year-old male inside of the residence, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency services responded and transported the juvenile to a local medical facility for treatment. He is listed in stable condition.

No one else was injured during the incident. The Sheriff’s Office says circumstance surrounding this incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.