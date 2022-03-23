Shooting on Alma Ave. in Warner Robins leaves one hospitalized

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 27 year-old was shot in the chest and sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, the Warner Robins Police Department is currently investigating.

According to a social media post from the Warner Robins Police Department, the shooting took place in the 1300 block of Alma Avenue around 2:56 p.m. where the victim and the suspect engaged in mutual gunfire. According to the victim, the victim and suspect are familiar with each other.

The victim was taken to Houston Healthcare in a personal car for treatment initially, they have since been taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but the Warner Robins Police Department asks that anyone with information about the case call detectives at (478) 302-5380, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.