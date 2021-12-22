Shooting leads to police chase in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE , Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— One man is in custody, and another is is the hospital after a shooting in Milledgeville late Thursday night.

The shooting happened at the Super Inn and Suites on North Columbia Street just before 9 p.m.

Officers say they found one man shot when arriving on scene, and the suspect driving away. Officers then tried to stop the suspect, but he kept driving.

The chase went into Putnam County, where officers were able to stop the suspect and take him into custody without incident.

The Milledgeville Police Department says this is an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.