Shooting incident near Davis Homes under investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An incident took place at Davis Homes just off Main Street Wednesday morning, that resulted in a man being hospitalized– the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.

According to the BCSO, authorities were trying to find someone in connection to an investigation, when they went to an apartment on Maynard Street. An unknown male was sitting on the porch and moved a handgun from his pocket to his waistband. When investigators spoke with the person, he began to run from the apartment building towards Main Street. The person fired a shot while fleeing, and then ran behind some apartments on Main Street and Leaf Street, it was here that he turned the gun towards himself and fired.

Emergency medical services were immediately called, and paramedics took the person to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition. Investigators didn’t fire any shots during the incident. Investigators are currently trying to figure out if the person shot himself on purpose or on accident.

The incident is currently under investigation, anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 1-478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.