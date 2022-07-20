Shooting in Reynolds leads to injuries, investigation ongoing

REYNOLDS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Reynolds Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Reynolds PD, the scene has been secured, and possible suspects are in custody for questioning. Two people were shot in the incident, but have non-life threatening injuries.

Chief Holder thanks the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and GBI for assisting in the investigation. The identities of the suspects has not been released at this time, stay with 41NBC for more updates as they come.