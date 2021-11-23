Shooting in Milledgeville leaves man in critical condition

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Milledgeville Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital after he was shot in the neck.

According to a police department news release, 33-year old Xavier Foster was shot while he was at 1143 West McIntosh Street during a possible domestic violence incident.

Foster is in critical condition.

Police are questioning three people who were there when it happened.

If you have information call Milledgeville Police at 478-414-4090.

More information will be released as it comes; stay with 41NBC for more updates.