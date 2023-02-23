Shooting at Wren Ave and Heron St leaves 2 injured

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two teens are injured after a shooting at the intersection of Wren Avenue and Heron Street on Thursday.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a Shot Spotter alert and calls for assistance at the intersection. Witnesses report that there were 2 parties at the location who exchanged gunfire with each other before both fleeing the scene.

Atrium Navicent Health called BCSO to report that 2 males were at their facility receiving medical attention for their injuries. One 18-year-old is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, meanwhile, a 19-year-old male is listed in critical condition.

The shooting is still under investigation– anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or 1-877-68CRIME.