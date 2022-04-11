Man hospitalized after shooting at Smiley’s Flea Market

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in which shots were fired at Smiley's Flea Market Sunday afternoon.

According to the incident report from BCSO, several witnesses told deputies three males were running through the market with guns around 4 p.m. Investigators say two of them left in a white Chevy Impala with a dealers tag.

Investigators found a shell casing near the bumper cars.

Deputies were later told a man from Perry was shot and drove himself to the Perry Hospital. Deputies made contact with the man and opened an investigation.