Shooting at Ormond Terrace leads to brief lockdown at Bruce Elementary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting Tuesday morning in the 600 block of Ormond Terrace east of Bruce Elementary caused a precautionary lockdown at the school, and a change of plans for their Field Day.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, in the shooting one adult male was struck by gunfire, but the injury wasn’t life threatening.

Nobody at the school was harmed, but a message was shared with parents of students of Bruce Elementary around 8:40 a.m. that the school had gone into a precautionary lockdown due to gunshots overheard in the neighborhood. The message also shared that the K-2 Field Day would be moved indoors, and that no guests would be allowed in to ensure the safety of staff and students– meaning parents couldn’t attend Field Day due to safety reasons.

Another message was later sent to parents around 9:30 a.m. that the lockdown had been lifted.