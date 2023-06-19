Shooting at Eisenhower Parkway Chevron Gas Station

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was shot in the leg at the Chevron Gas Station on Eisenhower Parkway on Sunday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night. BCSO says when they arrived at the scene, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, he was taken to a medical facility for treatment and is now listed in stable condition.

Nobody else was injured during the incident. The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.