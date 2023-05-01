Shooting at Barrington Place leaves man in critical condition

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened in the 4300 block of Barrington Place, just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the aggravated assault incident happened when a 32-year-old man living in a home at the 4300 Block of Barrington Place got into an altercation with a unknown male suspect.

During the incident the 32-year-old was shot. The unknown male suspect fled the man’s home before deputies arrived.

The victim was taken to Atrium Health Navicent and is currently listed in critical condition.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.