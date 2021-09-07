Shoe drive to buy bulletproof vests for Pulaski deputies

Hawkinsville Collision and Towing is collecting shoes to turn into bulletproof vests.

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Hawkinsville community is kicking off a drive to benefit the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

After hearing about a need for new bulletproof vests for deputies, Hawkinsville collision and towing sprang into action. The towing company will be collecting lightly used shoes from now until October 15. An organization called “Funds 2 Orgs” will recycle the shoes into bulletproof vests.

Christina and Keith Floyd are the owners of Hawkinsville Towing. They say they want to give as many vests as possible. “Our goal is 500 bags,” Christina said. “Because we want to be able to put a new vest on every single deputy, including the Sheriff.” Each bulletproof vest costs around $600. With 17 deputies at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the cost of the new vests is more than $10,000.

If you have a pair of gently used shoes you would like to donate, drop them off at the Sheriff’s Office, the 911 office, or Hawkinsville Collision and Towing. The donated shoes cannot be falling apart and must still be wearable. Hawkinsville towing is accepting any kind of shoes including flip flops, heels, boots, slippers, etc.