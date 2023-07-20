Sheriff’s office confirms double fatality in Wilcox County train crash

WILCOX COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are dead after a train collided with a vehicle Thursday morning.

A Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post says it happened just before 11:30 a.m. Deputies were dispatched to Highway 159, near Double Run Road, in reference to a “vehicle accident versus a train.”

The sheriff’s office, Pitts Fire, Wilcox EMS and Rochelle Police responded to the scene.

“Unfortunately, upon arrival we found both occupants of the vehicle deceased on the scene,” the post stated.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the occupants. The Wilcox County Coroner and Georgia State Patrol are investigating.

The sheriff’s office says it offers its prayers and deep condolences to the families of the vehicle occupants.