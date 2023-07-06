Sheriff: Threatening phone calls lead to swift response in Eastman, no credible threats found

Dodge County High School and Dodge County Hospital were both placed under lockdown on Thursday after threatening phone calls.

UPDATE (7 p.m.) – Dodge County High School and Dodge County Hospital were both placed under lockdown on Thursday after threatening phone calls.

That’s according to a news release from Dodge County Sheriff Brian Robinson.

“Today, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate incidents in which telephone calls were received from a subject threatening harm at locations in Eastman,” the release stated. “One threat occurred in the morning, and was directed towards the high school, and the other threat occurred in the afternoon, and was directed towards the hospital. In each incident, deputies immediately responded and did not locate a threat on the premises. Additional measures were taken to provide security at each location while investigation was ongoing. An investigation is being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and GBI, and no further details are available at this time. Assistance was also provided by the Eastman Police Department.”

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dodge County High School is under lockdown, according to the Dodge County Schools Facebook page. The Facebook post says the lockdown is due to a reported threat on campus.

Dodge County Schools says the campus received a phone call.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

41NBC has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information. Stay with 41NBC News for updates.