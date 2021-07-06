Shepeard Community Blood Center opens fourth location in Dublin

A new community blood center is hoping to help the area's shortage of blood as the nation experiences a national blood shortage.

Shepeard Community Blood Center is a local nonprofit aimed at giving back to the community. When a person donates to the center, they can earn points towards a visa gift card or donate the points to a local nonprofit. One thousand points equals $10.

The center has a new location on South Jefferson Street.

“We are community based and we really believe in giving back and staying local,” Resources Director Ashley Whitaker said.

The center, based out of Augusta, says the Dublin location is its fourth. Whitaker says the blood donated will stay local, and the process to donate is simple.

“You come in do a screening, get your blood taken for about ten minutes and then enjoy coffee or popcorn,” Whitaker said.

The center is open for whole blood, platelet and plasma donations.

Dublin resident Neva Lord has been a donor for several years. She says having the center was much needed in the community.

“I love to donate because I know it helps other people,” Lord said.

You can walk in or make an appointment at http://shepeardblood.org

Location/Hours of Operation: