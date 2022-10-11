Sex offender arrested in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A man in Monroe County was arrested Monday for not registering as a sex offender.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it received an email tip that a man with outstanding warrants was hiding/living at a home on Teagle Road.



(Photo courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

After further investigation with the assistance of Newton County Sheriff’s Office, revealed that Eric Erb was a sex offender absconder out of Newton County, He also had an active arrest warrant for probation/parole out of Walton County.

Erb was arrested at the home on Teagle Road without incident.

He’s charged with failure to register as a sex offender in Monroe County.