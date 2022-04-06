Severe weather damage seen across Middle Georgia Tuesday evening

The severe weather system that moved through Middle Georgia on Tuesday included several tornado warnings.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)

Rain and gusty winds brought down several trees and power lines in Macon, causing road closures.

“We heard this explosion, literally it was an explosion,” resident Bill Youngblood said. “It didn’t take me long to get off the couch.”

Youngblood told us he was watching TV with his daughter when he heard his tree fall.

He’s thankful the tree did not damage his home or anyone around him.

“That would’ve been really tough, so I guess God was looking out after us,” he said.

The tree caused Youngblood’s power to go out and his water line to break.

Another tree was also down on Wimbish Road, but crews quickly removed it. Both trees knocked down power lines.

In Baldwin County, County Manager Carlos Tobar said several residents were without power.

“There were 40 trees that were on the right of way, and we have reopened the roads, and the power company Tri-County EMC helped to restore power to the last house now,” he said.

According to Tobar, roads were closed for two hours on the north side of the county.

He says no one was injured and reminds everyone to be aware when severe weather is in the area.

“If you hear a siren going, next time stay home stay safe, get away from the windows,” he said. “We’re very fortunate that nobody was hurt and there wasn’t any structural damage to any property.”

Damage was reported in several area counties including Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Dooly, Hancock, Houston, Laurens, Taylor, Treutlen, Twiggs and Wilcox.