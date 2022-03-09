Severe storms possible Wednesday morning



After a relatively quiet weather day for most of Middle Georgia, we will be starting Wednesday with a bang (I’m talking thunder and lightning).

A line of storms will be moving through the area during the morning and early afternoon, bringing the potential for severe weather.

Main threats with these storms will be damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, large hail, and heavy rain.



In regards to the timing of these storms, expect to see the line moving into our area beginning as early as 7 AM, with showers entering our western counties.

This line will be moving relatively slowly along the front, so by around 9 or 10 we are expecting storms in Macon.

Be ready for a pretty messy commute for much of Middle Georgia.

The storms will be moving into an area that might be a bit more destabilized by around 11am, meaning strong storms are more likely.



By the early afternoon, the line of storms will be moving out of Middle Georgia and we will be getting a break from the rain for a few hours.

Rain chances return overnight and through the day Thursday.

Thursdays storms, right now, look like they will be staying below severe levels, so we get a little breather.



Rain will be continuing off and on through the end of the week and into the morning on Saturday.

A few storms Friday could be strong/severe, with the main timing being overnight.

As rain moves out on Saturday afternoon, we should be seeing pretty quick clearing and even quicker cooling.



The front on Saturday will bring us the coldest air we have seen in quite a while, and result in a hard freeze.

Lows across Middle Georgia will fall into the mid 20s by Sunday morning.

Temperatures will rebound pretty quickly next week as we warm to the 70s by Tuesday.