Severe storms possible for the end of the week



It has been a beautiful day in Middle Georgia, which is a nice break considering the severe storms we had Wednesday.

Another storm system will approach from the west Friday bringing the potential for severe storms by Friday afternoon.

An area of storms ahead of a cold front will be influenced by a warm front, helping to drag in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.



The line should move into Middle Georgia sometime after around 2pm bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.

There will be enough shear and instability that we could also be dealing with hail and tornadoes.



Rain will continue across the area during the rest of the early evening, which should help to cool us off a bit.

The actual cold front will be lagging behind the first round of storms and will bring mainly light to moderate showers overnight.



The Storm Prediction Center puts part of Middle Georgia under a level 2 threat for severe weather tomorrow.

Main threats will be damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, hail and heavy rain, that could cause flash flooding.

This threat should be over by mid-evening, with showers lingering overnight.



By Saturday the cold front will stall for a bit, which means that more pop up storms are possible.

The areas in the orange (above) will see the best chance of a few strong storms with a continued threat of all modes of severe weather.

By Saturday night the front will be out of Middle Georgia and we will get a nice break from rain for a few days.



The Spring Equinox on Sunday will be a great one, especially if you are headed to the Cherry Blossom Festival.

Nice weather and a big warm up back to the 80s is on the way for next week, but we are also already watching for the possibility of severe weather.

Right now, Wednesday and Thursday look like the days you should be staying weather aware.

We will continue to update the forecast as we get closer.