Severe injuries reported in two-vehicle crash on Macon’s Burton Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A two-vehicle crash on Burton Avenue Wednesday resulted in severe injuries to the occupants of one of the vehicles.

It happened just before 4 p.m. just south of the Winifred Way intersection, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say witnesses reported a 2003 Nissan Altima was traveling north on Burton Avenue when it swerved into the opposite lane and collided with a 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 that was heading south on the same road. The Dodge Ram was hauling construction equipment and had a trailer hitch attached.

The Nissan Altima was carrying a 28-year-old male driver, a 26-year-old female front passenger and two small children in the back seat. The driver and front passenger suffered severe injuries and were rushed to Atrium Health Navicent. The children were unharmed. Two men in the Dodge Ram also escaped without injuries.

The driver of the Nissan Altima remains in critical condition, and the female passenger is in stable condition.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have information.

