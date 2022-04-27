Several Middle Georgia communities receive CHIP Grants

Several communities in Middle Georgia were awarded a $400,000 Community Home Investment Program (CHIP) Grant to continue their revitalization efforts.

Several communities in Middle Georgia were awarded a $400,000 Community Home Investment Program (CHIP) Grant to continue their revitalization efforts.

The grants were made possible by the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Home investment Partnership Program funds.

The communities include Baldwin County and the cities of Perry and Warner Robins.

Baldwin County Manager Carlos Tobar says this is the first time they have received this grant, and the need is evident.

“We’ve heard some horror stories from some residents who own their homes who live in them,” he said. “They can’t even access their bedrooms, because their floors are caving in. These are really rough conditions some of these folks live in.”

According to Tobar, the money will help the county revitalize up to eight homes, helping the county take its first stem toward fighting blight.

This isn’t the first time the City of Perry has received the grant.

“Applying was an opportunity for us to kind of continue the work that we’ve started a few years ago,” Community Planner Holly Wharton said.

Wharton says the city has fixed roads and homes in the past and now hopes to expand its efforts.

“Specifically in the Old Field neighborhood, so we’re looking forwards into moving into that area with this grant.”

Kate Hogan, the Director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Warner Robins, says the money will help the city focus on the north side.

Homeowners can begin to apply this summer.

“Homeowners can apply specifically for what they need, like redoing an HVAC,” she said. “It can be making sure they have handicap accessible opportunities for their front porch, just making sure that there’s a quality of life associated with their home.”

Baldwin County will have an application up on its website in the coming days.

The City of Perry and the City of Warner Robins will also have an application available on their websites this summer.