Several cars broken into at Macon fire station

The crew was out on a call

Macon-Bibb's new Fire engine

MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several cars were broken into this morning while parked at a local fire station.

The Bibb County Sheriffs Office confirmed that around 3am this Friday morning the crew at Fire Station 1 across from the Coliseum was out on a call.

While the station was unattended there were several cars broken into in the parking lot, windows of the cars were broken and items were taken from inside.

We’ll have more on this story as it continues to develop.