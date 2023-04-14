Several bills signed into law to support Georgia schools safety, literacy and more

(41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Brian Kemp signed several education bills into law on Thursday that work to make schools safer and more successful.

The Safe Schools Act was signed into law, which modernizes school safety protocols to help teachers protect students. It also gives teachers the tools to spot and prevent gang activity and recruitment within the classroom.

Other bills signed into law include SB 211, which establishes the Georgia Council on Literacy; HB 538 which provides for evidence based literacy instruction for student needs and literacy levels; HB 440– which lets public and private schools keep a stock of undesignated read-to-use glucagon; and SB 45, which allows parents to submit seizure action plans to their child’s school and requires schools to be trained to handle seizure action plans as well.

Governor Kemp had this to say about the new laws:

“I am honored to sign these important bills into law to make our schools both safer and more successful,” said Governor Kemp. “These bills will help improve literacy in our state and ensure our schools have the resources they need to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for both students and teachers. As governor, and as a father of three daughters, I want to make sure every Georgia student can take part in the unprecedented opportunity here in the Peach State.”