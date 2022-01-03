Setting S.M.A.R.T. New Year’s resolutions

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— New Year’s resolutions are as cliché as it gets, but that doesn’t stop people from creating a new list of goals to start off each year.

According to Forbes.com studies show that 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions fail.

Madison Couch, a registered dietitian with Atrium Health Navicent, says the best way to set New Year’s resolutions is by making “S.M.A.R.T.” goals. S.M.A.R.T. stands for Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Time bound.

“It states what you do, you use action words on how you’re going to do it, and you have a set target with a set time date,” she said.

Lisa Seneker, Manager of Health Promotion Services at the Wellness Center, encourages anyone under the age of 40 to think ahead 20 to 40 years and consider if you want to be able to move well.

If the answer is no then you can keep doing what you’re doing. But if the answer is yes, then you should consider changing your routine.

“You have to move and you have to move well, and the only way you can do that is starting now,” she said. “Not waiting until Monday, not waiting until the first of the month, not waiting until January the first.”

Couch says you should also make sure your goals are realistic. One example she gave for herself is running a 5K.

“That’s the what the specific. In under 30 minutes, that’s the time smart but also measurable. By the end of November, by training 3 days a week for 45 minutes,” she said.

Whether it’s fitness or eating healthier, Seneker says the best way to be successful with those goals is to work in small increments. Those new habits, especially nutritional ones, could take anywhere from 17 to 25 days to form.

“If you go from eating French fries to trying to eat broccoli your taste buds are not set up for broccoli,” she said.

And when it comes to fitness goals she says first you need to pick a facility to go to.

“Promise yourself you’re going to come twice a week for starters and maybe in a couple of weeks maybe you move that up to three times a week. Depending on your lifestyle that may be what you need to do,” she said.

Before you start any fitness or lifestyle change be sure to consult a doctor first, because slow and steady wins the race.