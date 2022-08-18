Senator Warnock stops in Baldwin County on statewide bus tour

Senator Raphael Warnock brought his “Working for Georgia" bus tour to voters in Baldwin County Thursday.

Sen. Raphael Warnock speaking to a crowd in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Senator Raphael Warnock brought his “Working for Georgia” bus tour to voters in Baldwin County Thursday.



He spoke to a crowd in downtown Milledgeville about the work he’s done in Washington so far and his plans for the future.



Warnock is using the tour, which started Wednesday, to rally voters ahead of the November election.

“Invest in STEM and in regional tech hubs so we can create places of innovation and creativity and economic prosperity,” he said. “I’ve got a feeling that the folks here in Milledgeville could benefit from that.”

Senator Warnock will face Republican nominee Herschel Walker in the November 8 election.