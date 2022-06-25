Senator Warnock shares thoughts on gun reform

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Friday U.S. lawmakers passed a bill on federal gun restrictions. It ended a decades long grid lock on the matter. This follows the bill the Senate passed Thursday night.

The legislation would enhance background checks for 18 to 21 year old buyers, restrict gun access for domestic violence offenders, and fund school safety and mental health programs.

We spoke with Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock Thursday. He says he supports the legislation.

“We’ve had about 30 years of no action from Congress on gun safety. Meanwhile there is agreement in the American public that there needs to be reform. We don’t all agree on everything that needs to be done,” Senator Warnock said. “But American people are counting on us to get something done.”

President Biden is expected to sign the bill into law as soon as it reaches his desk.