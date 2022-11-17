Senator Raphael Warnock kicks off “One More Time” runoff tour

Senator Raphael Warnock made a stop in Fort Valley on Thursday to kick off his "One More Time" runoff tour.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Senator Raphael Warnock made a stop in Fort Valley on Thursday to kick off his “One More Time” runoff tour.

The tour is a push to get people to the polls.

“Let’s vote together, let’s stand together, let’s fight together, let’s show up together,” Warnock told supporters.

Ahead of the December 6 runoff against Republican candidate Hershel Walker, Warnock says his focus is the people of Georgia.

“Which is why I capped the cost of prescription drugs, insulin, and why I remain focused on not only lowering peoples costs, but creating jobs and opportunities all across the state,” he said.

Warnock’s fight for the people is just one of the reasons Larry Evans says he will vote for Warnock.

“All of the bills that he’s helped pass are bills that will help this country,” he said. “They will help individuals. I believe he is a true servant of the people.”

Evans traveled from Forsyth to attend the rally in Fort Valley. He say his goal ahead of election day is to get at least 100 people to vote for Warnock.

Fort Valley Mayor Jeffery Lundy says he’s hopeful his community will turn out to the polls.

“Every vote counts, every vote matters, so we stand with that to say get out vote and don’t think your vote doesn’t matter,” he said.

Warnock says he’s confident the people of Georgia will make the right choice come election day.

“I know that the people of Georgia are savvy,” he said. “They know the difference. They’re going to get this right.”

Early voting for the runoff begins on November 28, and Election Day is December 6.