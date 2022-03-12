Senator Ossoff gets funding to expand CareConnect in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Senator Jon Ossoff is making good on his promise to expand the CareConnect facility in Fort Valley.

He was able to get $430,000 for the expansion of the 1000 square foot facility. The funding passed both the house and the senate.

Senator Ossoff said in February that the expansion of CareConnect would allow for more exam rooms and space for patients. The facility will also be able to add more staff as needed.