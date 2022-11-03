Senator Ossoff encourages early voting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Election Day is almost here, and Georgia elected officials are wanting people to get out and vote.

We spoke with Georgia senator, Jon Ossoff, about the national spotlight on Georgia for the election. He didn’t speculate on the details of the elections or about the potential outcomes. But he says he wants people to get out and vote as soon as possible.

“I want to encourage folks to vote early, don’t put this off until Election Day. You never know you might have car trouble or a family issue. Our democracy works best when as many eligible voters as possible participate,” Senator Ossoff said.

Early voting ends Friday, November 4. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.