Senator Ossoff announces new legislation for veterans

Senator Jon Ossoff is working to cut down a huge backlog of records requests at Veterans Affairs offices across the country.

Veterans are often required to present their military records to access care and benefits.

Senator Ossoff met with veterans at the VA clinic in Macon on Monday to announce the Access for Veterans to Records Act, which would help cut through the red tape to eliminate the backlog and ensure veterans can access their benefits.

The new legislation is a bipartisan effort, and Ossoff says it’s off to a promising start.

“We just passed it unanimously through the Senate Homeland Security Committee, and as divided as things are in Washington, having unanimous support from Republicans and Democrats on that committee is a good sign,” Ossoff said.

The National Personnel Records Center currently has a backlog of nearly half a million record requests from veterans and their families.