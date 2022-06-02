Senator Jon Ossoff working to expand Veterans healthcare

“This is about coming together as American people. To ensure that those who made tremendous sacrifices in defense of our country."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Senator Jon Ossoff is working to make sure veterans who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, and were exposed to toxic chemicals or burn pits, have the healthcare they need. He says there’s a bipartisan push in the Senate to pass the legislation.

“This is about coming together as American people. To ensure that those who made tremendous sacrifices in defense of our country, those who put it all on the line in Iraq and Afghanistan; who were exposed to toxic waste, and toxins, and burn pits, get the lifelong expanded access to care through the V.A. that they need, have earned, and deserve,” said Senator Ossoff.



He along with Congressman Sanford Bishop hosted a roundtable discussion Wednesday.

Macon resident, Stanley Stewart, says having national leaders come to discuss local issues is needed. Stewart says he was pleased to hear about Senator Ossoff’s push for expanding veterans healthcare.

“Our veterans served us well and we’re just coming off Memorial Day of course,” he said. “We want to make sure we honor and celebrate their legacy by making sure they have adequate healthcare.”

Mayor Pro Tem Seth Clark, also attended the discussion and says he appreciates having elected representatives take more than an hour to listen to residents.

“That is a unique set of skills, circumstances, and care that we should be very delighted that we have in our representation in Congress right now.”

He says the legislation will likely help veterans living in Middle Georgia.

“I stand with Senator Ossoff as he urges his colleagues to take it up for a vote next week. I think that that is the appropriate measure and the bill seems to be in the right posture. It’s time,” he said.

Senator Ossoff says he’s pushing for a vote on the legislation next week.