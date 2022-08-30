Senator Jon Ossoff weighs in on student loan forgiveness

Senator Jon Ossoff is making it clear he supports President Biden's student loan forgiveness initiative.

Credit: Pexels

Following the president’s announcement last week, critics of the move say it will add to the national debt and eventually fall back on the tax payer.

Senator Ossoff says he believes education should create opportunity and not hurt people financially.

“To support relief for those who are working hard but nevertheless financially impaired by the burden of debt,” Senator Ossoff said. “Because education is about expanding the opportunities available to us, not restricting them.”

The Department of Education will provide student debt relief up to $10,000 for people making under $125,000. Pell Grant recipients with in that income range are eligible for $20,000 in debt relief.