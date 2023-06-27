Senator Jon Ossoff pushes to help protect Georgia peach farmers

PEACH COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —

While at Lane Southern Orchards, he spoke about the loss of peach crops this year due to the weather. Senator Ossoff told Georgia’s peach farmers he plans to secure disaster assistance for their crops.

“The federal government has a role to play in providing smart targeted disaster assistance to ensure that Georgia growers remain in sound financial position and can do their essential work every year,” Ossoff said.

Disaster assistance would provide financial support for orchard tree maintenance, pruning and peach processing.

State representative and peach farmer, Robert Dickey, says agriculture is vital to not only the southeast, but also the entire country.

“We need to grow the food right here in the United States, in Georgia,” Dickey said. “We can do it. We’ve had a great history, 150 years growing peaches right here in Fort Valley, Middle Georgia, and I’m gonna make sure we stay the Peach State and continue to do that.”

Senator Ossoff says he hopes to provide disaster assistance for this year and also future harvests.