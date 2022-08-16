Senator Jon Ossoff announces insulin price cap for senior citizens

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Insulin prices for senior citizens will soon be capped at $35 per month.

Senator Jon Ossoff was in Macon at the Elaine Lucas Senior Center Monday to make the announcement. He says starting next year, seniors who need insulin won’t have to pay more than $35 per month for the life-saving medication.

Senator Ossoff says the legislation that made this possible has been a long time coming.

“We stood up to the pharmaceutical industry to get this done,” Senator Ossoff said. “I want to emphasize this is not just an idea, this is not just a bill that’s been introduced. This is legislation that’s passed both houses of Congress that the president will sign into law in just a few days.”

Senator Ossoff says the legislation also includes a provision that caps co-pays for prescriptions at $2,000 a year for seniors through Medicare Part D.