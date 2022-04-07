Senate Confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court Justice

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

UPDATE: The Senate has voted 53 -47 to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, secures her historic place as the 1st Black woman on court.

More information will be added as it comes.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has cleared the way for a final vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, preparing to endorse the Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick. The vote to cut off debate Thursday morning came hours before Jackson’s expected confirmation. Three Republican senators have said they will support Jackson, who would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. While the vote will be far from the overwhelming bipartisan confirmations for Breyer and other justices in decades past, it will still be a significant bipartisan accomplishment for Biden in the narrow 50-50 Senate.