Sen. Ossoff making push for better fitting body armor for female military members

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Senator Jon Ossoff is making a push in the senate for better fitting body armor for women in the military.

After visiting Fort Stewart and speaking with soldiers, he said he received complaints about ill-fitting chest plates and other body armor.

“I always meet with junior enlisted personnel and not just the command, because that’s how you learn what the young men and women who are serving in the armed forces really need,” he said.



Senator Ossoff says he hopes to resolve the issue by next fiscal year.