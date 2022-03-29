Sen. Jon Ossoff visits Wilkinson County as work begins on county’s first public sewer system

Senator Jon Ossoff speaking with students from Wilkinson County

MCINTYRE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff paid a visit to Wilkinson County Monday as work begins on the county’s first-ever public sewer system.

The senator confirmed President Biden officially signed in to law the $6.3 million to begin construction on the project.

Prior to the approval of the new sewage system, McIntyre and surrounding cities in Wilkinson County relied on septic tanks to dispose of waste.

McIntyre Mayor Vicki Horne said residents complained of sewage overflowing and leaking into their yards.

Ossoff says construction on the “quality of life project” will start with the youth of Wilkinson County in mind.

“This project will prioritize delivering this functioning sewer system to our public schools here first and foremost, because we don’t need to expose Wilkinson County children to sewage that’s in the streets or in the community, so this is about health and quality of life,” he said.

Mayor Vicki Horne says the project should be completed within the next three years.

