Sen. Jon Ossoff secures $1.9M for preschool education in Baldwin County

MILLEGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Senator Jon Ossoff announced a $1.9 million grant to enhance early childhood education in rural Georgia, specifically aimed at Baldwin County’s Early Learning Center and Head Start program.

It’s part of an ongoing commitment to bettering preschool education, according to Ossoff.

“For me right now the needs of young children (is) something I’m feeling with particular intensity,” he said. “That’s why I help lead this effort in the senate, making sure that every family in Baldwin County and across Georgia can have a shot at great preschool education for their kids.”

The Early Head Start Program is designed to serve low-income families with children aged 3-5, including those with special needs.

“The majority of brain development takes place from the time the child is formed to the age of 5,” Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Noris Price said. “We have to as a community provide these early learning opportunities for our kids so that they can be successful in life.”

Earlier this month, Ossoff announced a $2.5 million grant for preschool programs in Hancock County.