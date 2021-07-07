Selfie Suite opens second location in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Selfie Suite opened its second location in Warner Robins just a few months after they opened their first location in Macon.

Sisters Angelyca Russell and Katora Moody are co-owners of the business. After opening the Macon location, the sisters knew immediately they were going to need a bigger space.

The new location is twice the size of the first. It will allow people to have birthday parties. It also has ten different rooms people can take selfies in.

“When we started it was something that was really small and now it’s something that’s really popular but in the bigger city,” Russell said. “Our main focus was to bring something exciting to the small country towns that the bigger cities have so that you don’t have to go to the big cities to experience.”

General admission is $20 for an hour. They also have options for photographers. For more information, go to SelfieSuite478.com.