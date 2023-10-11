Seed to Shirt demonstration shows how the cotton industry contributes to daily life

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Agriculture is the number one industry in Georgia, and contributes to more than just the food on our tables. At the Georgia National Fair‘s Georgia Grown building, you can see how cotton is used to make the shirts we wear every day.

The Seed to Shirt demonstration shows fair-goers how T-shirts are made starting from the cotton seed to the harvesting and manufacturing process, and all the way to the store.

Georgia’s cotton industry alone generates more than $1.5 billion for the country’s economy each year. Cotton is used in a wide variety of products from clothes and cosmetics, to cooking oil and even money.

Commissioner of Agriculture, Tyler Harper, says it’s important to learn about Agriculture’s role in our daily lives because of how much we depend on it.

“Most folks go to the grocery store and they know that’s where their products are. They go to the department store to buy that clothing or the wood that goes in their house,” Harper said. “Sometimes you don’t think about the beginning stages or the stages to get to there, and the Seed to Shirt display helps tell that story.”

You can take home your very own Georgia Grown cotton if you stop by the Seed to Shirt demonstration, as well as custom order a Georgia Grown T-shirt.

The demonstration is open every day from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and you can see live sewing and screen printing demonstrations on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.