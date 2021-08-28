Security footage captures string of car break-ins

A group of people broke into several cars on Thomaston Overlook.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A recent string of car break-ins have the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office looking for up to five people.

“I was lucky because they didn’t do any damage they just went through my belongings,” homeowner Tavaurious Durham, who lives on Thomaston Overlook, said. “It’s still very violating though.”

Durham says this is the third string of car break-ins in his neighborhood in the last month, so when his security camera captured a group of men in his driveway peeking into his car windows, he was not surprised.

“That’s what made me get a second camera,” he said. “I have Ring cameras and I have an alarm system, but that’s what made me get another camera with night vision.”

In the video, you can see the criminals with flashlights looking into one car and checking the doors of others. A security alarm then goes off, and none of the people even flinch.

The criminals did not stop there and continued down the rest of the street, even smashing through some car windows.

“This time it’s still scary because they were so relaxed,” Durham said. “It was cars this time, but I’m scared next time they might try to come inside.”

Residents in the neighborhood are a little shaken up, but most say they’re relieved someone caught it on a video. Several neighbors say they’re going to invest in a camera systems now.

Steven Fields, an investigator with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Property Division, says they’re using the footage to find the suspects.

Fields says the footage from the night of the break-ins is very helpful because of the high quality. He also says having a camera that records the day and time is helpful too. If you can’t afford a security system, he recommends you get to know your neighbors.

“The best thing you can have is a neighbor, someone that’s watching all the time to call your or the sheriff’s office if they notice anything suspicious around your house,” Fields explained.

The sheriff’s office reminds everyone to make sure your car doors are locked before you go to sleep. They say it will help prevent more break-ins from happening.

If you have any information on the Thomaston Overlook incident, call the sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500.