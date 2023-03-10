Secretary Raffensperger announces new Georgia Registered Voter Information System

Photo Credit to GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Social Media

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Improvements to Georgia’s voter registration process are on the way in the form of new technology.

Thursday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the launch of the new Georgia Registered Voter Information System– or, GARViS. The release from the Secretary of State’s office claims this new system will take Georgia’s voter registration system to the highest standard of security on Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program servers. GARViS will host over 12,000,000 voter records– including 7 million active voters and 833,000 inactive records. Over 100,000,000 voter history records are going to be stored in the new system as it replaces the old system, ENet.

The Secretary of State says this new system comes after over 150,000 hours of development, testing, and training efforts culminating in the largest scale, fastest rollout of a top-down, statewide voter registration system in American history.

Partners in the project include MTX, Salesforce, and Transform to help with infrastructure, implementation, and guidance.

Chief Operating Officer, Gabriel Sterling, had this to say about the development:

“When people ask us, ‘How do we know who voted? How do we know it’s real? How do we know it’s fair?’ Because we have the receipts we keep on this secure system. That’s how we know,”…“Don’t let anybody believe there are dead voters voting or double voting in any significant way, because it’s just not true.”