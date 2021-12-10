Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger hosts telephone town hall

Raffensperger is hosting town halls like this for every district in the state.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger hosted a telephone town hall Thursday for residents in District 8. That covers Macon and Warner Robins.

Raffensperger answered questions about last year’s election, how Senate Bill 202 will effect elections going forward, and the Election Integrity Act of 2021.

He says the town hall is meant to clear up any election misinformation. At one point he shared how he feels voter suppression isn’t a problem in Georgia.

“We had record voter registration and record turnout. We had 4 million people show up to the Governor’s race is 2018. The Presidential race in 2020 had 5 million voters show up. We also have 7.5 million people registered,” he said.

