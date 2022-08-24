Second suspect arrested in connection to 2020 death investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a second arrest made in connection to the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jamarion Lawrence, an incident that happened December 6th of 2020 on Center Street.

According to the BCSO, 18-year-old David Martin Jr. had been identified as one of the suspects in connection to the death of Lawrence, and warrants were issued for his arrest– U.S. Marshals found Martin in Pulaski County and took him into custody without incident.

Martin is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond for Aggravated Assault and Murder.

Anyone with more information about this case is urged to call the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.