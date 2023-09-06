Second fatal shooting in three days claims life of Dublin teenager

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Tragedy struck the city of Dublin for the second time in just three days as a fatal shooting claimed the life of a teenager. According to Laurens County Coroner Richard Stanley, the incident unfolded with a call to the Dublin 9-1-1 center at approximately 7:30 AM, reporting a female gunshot victim at 801 Woodland Street.

Law enforcement swiftly responded to the distress call, and upon arrival, they discovered 16-year-old Shamiriuna Coney lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Despite immediate efforts to provide medical assistance, Coney was transported to the hospital and subsequently pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Coroner Stanley has confirmed that an autopsy will be conducted on Coney’s body at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Crime Lab, as Dublin Police and the GBI launch an investigation into the incident.