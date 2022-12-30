UPDATE: Illegal drugs found connected to Perry woman’s death, man arrested

UPDATE: The woman found on Friday has been identified as 37-year-old Amber Denise Mullins of Perry. The man found earlier this month was identified as 35-year-old Stevie Ray Thompson of Haynesville.

The Perry Police Department says the use of illegal drugs was a contributing factor in Mullins’ death. A search warrant was obtained for the home and illegal narcotics were found. The primary resident of the home, 34-year-old Hadean Kring Siu, has been charged with Possession of Schedule II Fentanyl, Possession of a Drug Related Object and Maintaining a Disorderly House.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Friday morning a 37-year-old woman was found dead at a home in the 1700 block of Macon Road in Perry.

The Houston County Coroner and Investigators with the Perry Police learned of the death around 8 a.m., the woman’s body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The Coroner’s Office noted that this is the same home that a 35-year-old man’s body was found in on December 15th, just 16 days prior. His body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy, the results of which are still pending.

The interim Chief of Police for the Perry Police Department, Alan Everidge, tells 41NBC that the first case on December 15th has been ruled as a suicide. He also says that the investigation around the woman’s death is currently showing no signs of foul play, and no evidence towards a homicide or a criminal case– but the police will know more after the autopsy is finished.

The Perry Police Department is still investigating both separate cases, and is still considered an active crime scene.