Search for suspect in Motel 6 personal armed robbery

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in helping identify and locate a female who is wanted for questioning in connection to a personal armed robbery investigation. The original incident occurred just before 8:00a.m on December 31, 2021, at the Motel 6, located at 105 Riverside Drive.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity or whereabouts of this individual are urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.