Sea Lion Splash at the fair hopes to educate and entertain

The show brought three rescued sea lions to perform for crowds here in Middle Georgia.

The Sea Lion Splash is back at the Georgia National Fair and is bringing laughs and entertainment along with education about sea lions.

“It’s definitely a lot of fun, for sure a different experience. It’s not everyday that you come and see a sea lion. You’ll learn something for sure.” says trainer, Charlie Kersey.

You can find the schedule for performances on The Georgia National Fair’s website.